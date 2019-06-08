Chilima rules out government of national unity with ‘criminal gang’

UTM president Saulos Chilima has ruled out joining a government of national unity should the Peter Mutharika administration form as solution to the current political impasse over the May 21 poll results.

Answering a question from a journalist during a news conference on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Area 10, Lilongwe, Chilima, who is the former State vice-president, said said he could not be part of a “criminal gang” who stole the elections.

“We cannot be part of government with people who stole the elections,” said Chilima.

Asked who would fund a poll rerun should the High Court rule in favour of the UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) election petitions, Chilima said the government has enough money to fund such an election rerun.

“The President has time and gain told us that this election was wholly funded by the government. As long as people are paying tax, the government can fund the rerun,” said Chilima.

The former corporate executive -turned-politician said members of the party are footing the bills for the election case in the High Court.

Chilima, flanked by party officials, including secretary general Patricia Kaliati and publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti-Malunga, appealed for calm among the party’s supporters but pointed out that it should not be interpreted as the party’s acceptance of the disputed results.

He, therefore, warned that the party’s supporters will be requested to release their anger at an appropriate time.

Chilima also delivered a direct warning to President Mutharika, asking him to relinquish what he termed ‘criminally assumed power’.

