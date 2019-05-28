Chilima congratulates President Mutharika for re-election: Surprised with poll result

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has congratulated President Peter Mutharika on his re-election for the next five years but the former vice president said he was surprised with the poll results.

“We will continue speaking for justice,” said Chilima , who finished in third place – winning 1 million votes just over 20% of the ballot.

The former vice president who had his name initially not on the electoral register when he turned up to vote, said: “We have heard the results but we are surprised. As of now, let me congratulate the winner and wish him all the best.”

Chilima made the remarks soon after Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Mutharika as winner in the highly contentious election.

He, however, could not say whether he will work with the ruling party now that the UTM has trailed third in the parliamentary and presidential race.

“Whether we will work with him or not, that is an issue I will need to consult the party,” he said.

He, however, said the dismal performance of UTM in parliamentary election was a surprise to him.

UTM has four members of parliament whilst Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has 62 legislators followed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which has 55 members of parliament.

Chilima has assured Malawians that him and the UTM will bounce back during the 2024 election when President Mutharika will be forced to leave office because of a Constitutional requirement while the MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera will not contest because of party constitutional requirement.

Mutharika leads the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which his elder brother, late President Bingu wa Mutharika, founded in 2005.

A former law professor, Mutharika, 78, came to power in 2014 and is credited with improving infrastructure and lowering inflation.

