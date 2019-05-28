MCP says will ‘continue to fight for people of Malawi’ but disowns post-election violence

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said the party will continue to dispute the legitimacy of President Peter Mutharika, saying the results announced by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Monday were not a “genuine reflection of the will of the people of Malawi”.

Mutharika beat out opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera of MCP with 38.57 percent of the vote but Chakwera was close on his heels with 35.41 percent.

MCP spokesman Maurice Munthali saying the party was challenging the results in court and that they have been given permission by the High Court to commence judicial review.

“We will not sit down, but continue to fight so that the vote of Malawians should not be wasted,” he said.

MCP leader Chakwera had previously said that his party’s own count had shown him ahead.

The party said it had turned to the courts because of “very glaring irregularities” on results sheets.

The European Union observer mission had described the election campaign as “well-managed, inclusive, transparent and competitive”, but said tension ahead of polling day was not helped by “various claims of ‘rigging'”.

Meanwhile, MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has dismissed acts of violence associated with its supporters, saying the perpetrators are disgruntled voters not party members.

Speaking at a news conference in Blantyre at the party’s Southern Region Headquarters, Mkaka said those engaging in such acts are disgruntled voters.

“It is not a sanctioned position of the party but supporters who voted who are looking for the truth,” said Mkaka.

“But as a party, we do not condone any form of violence and I should believe it is not only MCP supporters who are demonstrating.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :