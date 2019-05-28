UTM goes to court for poll annulment
UTM Party, which trailed third in presidential election, has gone to the High Court in Blantyre to ask for the annulment of the whole tripartite election.
Lawyers for the new party were spotted at the High Court in Blantyre on Monday.
UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed that the party wants the High Court to order the annulment of the election.
The lawyers were at the court when 365 kilometres away in Lilongwe, Justice Charles Mkandawire was ruling that the court injunction obtained by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) be vacated so that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) can announce the winner of the presidential poll.
UTM decision to ask for the annulment of the highly contentious poll comes at a time when there has been widespread allegations of manipulation of votes in favour of President Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
President of UTM, outgoing State vice president Saulos Chilima, called at the weekend for results to be annulled over “serious anomalies” reported during the count.
Third-placed Chilima, who debuted on the presidential ballot polled 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent, was a member of the ruling party but quit last year to form the youth-focused UTM while staying on as vice-president.
Under Malawi law, the president cannot fire the vice-president.
With Mutharika re-elected for another five years, his running mate Everton Hebert Chimulirenji will now be the State vice-president replacing Chilima.
UTM members just use the available cash you have for your personal development because even your lawyers know it very well that its a toll order to nullify the results which MEC announced. Just strat preparing for 2024. Afterall muli number 3 bola akanati azinena zimenezo a MCP. Inu a Saulosi munauza dziko kuti chisankho ichi palibe angabere and indeed true to your words sichinabeledwe. Ansa wakuuzani kuti it was free and fair. Mphamvu muzitenga kuti? Accept defeat and let live move on. In 2024 mukazati muzaime panokha, forget getting into government. DPP will retain power even after APM leave… Read more »
kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk a Chilima mumkanena kuti DPP inawina chifukwa cha inu 2014ndye inu apno palibe ndye tizinena kut inu mwangokhala munthu wapamwa poola basi?????? osamayamkhula ngat inu ndi Mulungu amene mukuziwa za Mmawa IYAA!!!!!!!!!!!
Waste of time. This is not going to work. Just save your resources Saulos.
kodi a pensulo chilima anali kape ngati enanu? mutavutiketu ndiinu man another 5 years tikuonelani.You will not meet him akuyenda pansi BUT am afraid inu muvutika zedi
JB tried after losing the 2014 elections,but never succeeded – I wonder how UTM will. UTM blundered by giving weapons to their enemy. It was suicidal to warn DPP that its leaders would be arrested in 30 days after UTM assumes power. DPP found a way of escaping jail and that was massive rigging.
Third place mukulira chiyani apa! Akanakhala MCP bola. Prepare for 5 years ulova, mumayesa zosewera eti!
VP IS ON PENSION FOR HIS LIFE SO NO ULOVA HERE?