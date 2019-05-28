Catholic priest says let political leaders take their children to streets if they want demo

A Catholic priest Father Eugine Nkhoma has said even when the results of the May 21 Tripartite Elections are not a reflection of what people hoped or prayed for, there should be peace and not reactions by holding violent demonstrations.

There has been reported incidents of political violence in central region, the stronghold of opposition Malawi Congress Party( MCP) who have disputed the results of the polls.

But during a mass at St Peters Cathedral in Mzuzu, Father Ngoma reminded Malawians og how demonstrations cost lives of some people on July 20 2011.

“If they ask you to go on the streets, don’t go,” he said.

“This message should go to you the youth, women and everyone,” he added, “ if they want to demonstrate, let them take their children .”

He further warned the youth against being enticed with money to create confusion.

