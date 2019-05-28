Catholic priest says let political leaders take their children to streets if they want demo

May 28, 2019

A Catholic priest  Father Eugine Nkhoma has said even when the results of the May 21 Tripartite Elections are not a reflection of what people hoped or prayed for,  there should be peace and not reactions by holding violent demonstrations.

MCP members at High Court in Lilongwe. Pic by Daniel Namwni

There has been reported incidents of  political violence in central region, the stronghold of opposition Malawi Congress Party( MCP) who have disputed the results of the polls.

But during a mass at St Peters Cathedral in Mzuzu, Father Ngoma reminded Malawians og how demonstrations cost lives of some people on July 20 2011.

“If they ask you to go on the streets, don’t go,” he said.

“This message should go to you the youth, women and everyone,” he added, “ if they want to demonstrate, let them take their children .”

He further warned the youth against being enticed with money to create confusion.

mia Chakwera
Guest
mia Chakwera

mia Chakwera

MCP ndi ng'ona zedi…chakwera ndi nyau not mbusa……..wagule ndi wagule basi ngakhale ataphunzira motani…nyau ndi nyau basi…….azimangirire…….ngati zikumunyasa….sazalamula dziko lino monga chifwamba number one john tembo….kikikiki…..abweza za sidiki ndi abida mia ndalama zawo in a hard way….not from our taxes zomwe amanamizana kuti…azizaba…kikiki

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nalingula
Guest
Nalingula

Nalingula

Amalawi anatophedwa ku Nkhatabay …52? Ku Mzuzu …Mnyamata Ku Mangochi 2014…Palibe anakatowatenga Ku Nyumba Zao…Nthawi ikatokwana Mmalawi amatuluka Yekha mnyumba kukayenda pa Mseu.Let's Just Share the Blame You too have Contributed to This Mess by Encouraging People to Vote for watchalitchi Chanu first before looking at Other Candidates…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nachisale
Guest
nachisale

nachisale

Palibe yemwe angatume anthu kukapanga ma demonstrations.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Christ Citadel Church
Guest
Christ Citadel Church

Dear Bishop and Pastor Ansah,

As for me and my family we are withdrawing our membership to Christ Citadel Church.

I will not be feeling comfortable sitting in your Church after all this.

I have lost trust.

All the best to the members who have chosen to stay.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malawian in Cape town
Guest
Malawian in Cape town

Malawian in Cape town

A MCP sadzasintha khalidwe lawo lakupha ndi kuwononga. Why should someone who claims to be a man of God incite violence. In elections, there will always be winners and losers. Why not accept that you have lost and move on? Chakwera is too self-centered to be president. I am glad that most Malawian who voted agree with me.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Elikana mmbaya
Guest
Elikana mmbaya

Tippex tippex tippex ndi mcp ??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Eduardo, Provincia de Niassa
Guest
Eduardo, Provincia de Niassa

Very wise priest!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mwe'ene
Guest
Mwe'ene

Mwe'ene

Wisest advice I have heard of this issue.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Elikana mmbaya
Guest
Elikana mmbaya

Elikana mmbaya

The will of Malawians has been betrayed with TIPPEX MEC AND MONEY

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central

Central

Useless priest…! Doesn't he know that political parties too have children…………….!! Ana a dad timamvawa iyeyu sanamve za amanenewa? Moti amene aja anabelekedwa ndi adad amene amawatchulawoooooooooooooooooooooooo? Awansoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago