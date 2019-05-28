Mutharika set for swearing in Blantyre ceremony today
President Peter Mutharika, fresh from being declared winner in the most contentious presidential election on Monday, is set for swearing in ceremony today in Blantyre to kickstart a new five year mandate.
Government officials said the most likely place to swear in Mutharika is the Blantyre Civic offices but the swearing in ceremony may be switched to Kamuzu Stadium.
“The venue might change but as of now, the most likely place is the Civic offices,” said our sources.
The swearing in ceremony follows a successful vacation of a court injunction obtained by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) restraining Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from announcing the results until the pollster recounted some votes in 10 districts.
The court lifted the injunction on Monday, and the electoral commission confirmed Mutharika’s narrow victory.
“I hereby declare Arthur Mutharika as the winner of the presidential election held on 21 May,” chairwoman of the MEC Justice Jane Ansah said.
Lazarus Chakwera, of the opposition Malawi Congress Party, scored 35.41% of the votes, while vice President Saulos Chilima won 20.24%, the electoral body said.
Former law professor Mutharika, 78, came to power in 2014 and is credited with improving infrastructure and lowering inflation.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Thambo la kuda layanga Malawi,majority say no to tippex regime.
TIPEX GOVERNMENT UNSTOPPABLE LOUGHABLE. YOU GET INTO THROUGH BACK DOOR WONT NO SUCCESS. YOU ARE RULING PEOPLE WHO DO NOT WANT YOU IT IS DEATH.
GAMEYI NDI YA MA BIG SO OSAMAYAMBA DALA ZIMENE SIMUNGAMAKE KOMABE OSAFOOKA MWINA NEXT TIME ZIDZAYENDA BOLA KUCHEPETSA ZOMAPHANAZI KWAMSUNDWE,25, MPONELA NDIKWA SANTHE
ANA ACHEPA
TIPPEX TIPPEX TIPPEX !!
CONGRATULATIONS TO APM FOR MAKING IT I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST, WE ARE MALAWI LETS HAVE ONE VISION OF DEVELOPING THIS COUNTRY DESPITE POLITICAL DIFFERENCES ZANDALE ZATHA PANO TIPANGE ZACHITUKUKO
LONG LIVE APM
Popeza tsopano palowa njoka mwawafuna anzanu kuti akupatseni mitsonkho mutafunenso chonsecho you’re not interested to listen to what they were saying about how they would want the country to be run…………………. fotseki, I for one shall do all I can and avert tax payment, period!