Mutharika set for swearing in Blantyre ceremony today

President Peter Mutharika, fresh from being declared winner in the most contentious presidential election on Monday, is set for swearing in ceremony today in Blantyre to kickstart a new five year mandate.

Government officials said the most likely place to swear in Mutharika is the Blantyre Civic offices but the swearing in ceremony may be switched to Kamuzu Stadium.

“The venue might change but as of now, the most likely place is the Civic offices,” said our sources.

The swearing in ceremony follows a successful vacation of a court injunction obtained by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) restraining Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from announcing the results until the pollster recounted some votes in 10 districts.

The court lifted the injunction on Monday, and the electoral commission confirmed Mutharika’s narrow victory.

“I hereby declare Arthur Mutharika as the winner of the presidential election held on 21 May,” chairwoman of the MEC Justice Jane Ansah said.

Lazarus Chakwera, of the opposition Malawi Congress Party, scored 35.41% of the votes, while vice President Saulos Chilima won 20.24%, the electoral body said.

Former law professor Mutharika, 78, came to power in 2014 and is credited with improving infrastructure and lowering inflation.

