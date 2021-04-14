Chakwera wishes Malawi Muslims happy Ramadan

PresidentLazarus Chakwera has wished all Muslims in the country the very best as they begin their observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a festival that includes a month of fasting and prayer.

This is the second Ramadan to fall during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning some communities will be celebrating amid Covid restrictions.

Believers taking part will not eat or drink anything during daylight hours.

Fasting is considered to be an act of worship, which enables Muslims to feel closer to God and strengthen their spiritual health and self-discipline.

State House Press Office announced Tuesday that the President is wishing all Muslims the best during the Ramadan which starts Wednesday.

“I am personally wishing all Muslims in Malawi the very best.

“May God’s peace be your portion during this special time of fasting. Happy Ramadan!” Reads the best wishes message from the President.

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has disclosed Ramadhan starts Wednesday, April 14, and that Muslims are encouraged to strengthen their relationship with Allah [God] and to show kindness and patience.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, spokesperson for Muslims Associaton of Malawi says followers of Islam must utilize the month in praying for the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar that is observed by Muslims worldwide.It begins witht the first sighting of the new moon, which in the past was done by the naked eye, but in recent years have switched to telescopes.

