Gadaga appointed Max Steffords acting headcoach

Former TNM Super League disbanded club Evirom FC coach Mario Mtengano Gadada has been appointed as acting headcoach for ThumbsUp Southern Region Football League premier side Max Steffords FC effective.

The Chileka-based coach has replaced former Mighty Wanderers and Malawi midfield maestro Sherry Msuku who served for the position of headcoach for the team for two years.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times during the first day of his training with the team on Tuesday at BAT ground where the team is preparing for a the 2021 ThumbsUp competition which is expected to kick-off on May 24, Gadaga expressed excitement for his appointment, saying he is ready to assist the team together with his fellow technical panel colleagues and make sure that they produce a strong squad that can even compete at super league level.

“Honestly, I don’t take this opportunity for granted as you know that there are experienced coached out there who are just staying and searching for coaching opportunities.

“So I just thank Max Steffords executive for putting their trust on me. I have confidence that this team will earn elite league promotion because we have experienced coaches in our technical side such as Aubrey Nankhuni who is well knowledgeable in as far football coaching is concerned,” said Gadaga.

Max Steffords chairperson Doreen Mangulama said they have recruited Gadaga because he is one of the passionate coaches when it comes to players development in the country.

Mangulama believes that the coming in of Gadaga with the combination of the current technical panel will make the team to be a marvel to watch in ThumbsUp league.

“We struggled in 2019 competition due to financial hiccups but we must also admit that our technical panel lacked some ideas to bring a good style of play which made us to drop points anyhow, but this time around we are very hopeful that we’ll have a good team,” said Mangulama.

Meanwhile, SRFA Vice General Secretary Kingsley Simbeye has called upon all the teams to adhere to all the Covid 19 precautionary measures during training time so that they should prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

Simbeye also confirmed that this year’s competition will for the first time be played in a new format as teams will be paired in groups.

The draw for the ThumbsUp league will take place on Firday, April 16 2021 at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

