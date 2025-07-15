CHAKWERA’S G2G FUEL DEAL DELIVERS: Malawi Receives First Middle East Shipment via Tanzania

Under President Lazarus Chakwera’s bold government-to-government (G2G) fuel strategy, Malawi has received its first-ever fuel shipment from the Middle East, signalling a major breakthrough in the fight against persistent fuel shortages.

Malawi’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Andrew Kumwenda, confirmed the arrival of the fuel vessel MT Virgo at Tanga Port on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The vessel carried 50 million litres of petrol and diesel, now en route to Malawi through a new direct supply system forged between governments.

“This G2G arrangement is a game-changer,” said Kumwenda. “The Tanzanian government’s support in granting us access to Tanga Port has made this possible, and we’re already seeing fuel tankers cross into Malawi.”

The fuel delivery—spearheaded through diplomatic channels and personally backed by President Chakwera—is part of a wider plan to establish secure, corruption-free procurement channels and reduce reliance on intermediaries that have contributed to high costs and erratic supply in the past.

Kumwenda emphasised that the direct engagement with Middle Eastern suppliers not only cuts logistical inefficiencies but also enhances transparency, accountability, and national energy security.

“This is not a one-off; it’s the beginning of a long-term strategy that will stabilise Malawi’s fuel supply, boost the economy, and restore trust in our systems,” he said.

The new system is already easing pressure on the ground. With tankers transporting the fuel into Malawi, filling stations are expected to return to normalcy in the coming days, a welcome relief for citizens and businesses alike who have endured months of scarcity.

The development is being celebrated as a significant win under President Chakwera’s leadership—part of his administration’s promise to deliver real solutions to real problems.

As the country awaits full distribution of the shipment, focus now turns to the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) and the Ministry of Energy to manage the process efficiently and equitably.

With Chakwera’s G2G fuel deal now in motion, Malawians may be witnessing the beginning of the end of the fuel crisis—and the rise of a more resilient supply system.

