Join the Best: Kings Foundation Opens Doors to Future Champions!

As schools prepare to reopen this September, one question stands out: Where will your child go to school? If you’re looking for excellence, discipline, and a foundation built on godly values—then look no further than Kings Foundation Schools, one of Malawi’s top-performing academic institutions.

Last year’s MSCE results were proof that Kings Foundation doesn’t just promise success—it delivers it. The school produced a 9-points student, who ranked second-best in the entire country, along with multiple students admitted to the University of Malawi and other top institutions.

But Kings Foundation is more than just academics.

“At Kings, we raise not only intelligent learners, but disciplined, God-fearing leaders,” says Enock Siliya, Marketing Manager for the school.

From Form 1 to MSCE, students at Kings Foundation are mentored, molded, and prepared for life—not just exams.

Want your child to be part of this legacy?

📌 Entrance exams for Form 1 take place on 22 July 2025 at 9:00 AM sharp, and will be held in three major centres:

Ntcheu – Kings Foundation Lilongwe – Kings Foundation (Rose Academy) Mzuzu – Ilala Crest Lodge

📝 Examination Fee: Only MK30,000

💳 Deposit to:

Account Name: Kings Foundation Schools

Account Number: 144253358

Bank: NBS, Zomba Branch

Just bring the deposit slip on the day of the exams—and your child could be on the path to greatness.

📞 Contacts for More Info:

Boys Academy : 0885 636 313

: 0885 636 313 Rose Academy (Girls) : 0886 282 533

: 0886 282 533 Day School : 0881 611 455

: 0881 611 455 Mzuzu Centre (Ilala Crest Lodge): 0881 007 772

Don’t settle for average.

Choose Kings Foundation—where future leaders are made.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!