Vitumbiko Mumba Set to Shake Blantyre with Powerful Lecture on Ethics in Construction

Blantyre is set to host one of the most anticipated thought-leadership events of the year as Hon. Eng. Vitumbiko AZ Mumba delivers a powerful and inspiring public lecture on “Code of Ethics in Malawi’s Construction Industry” this Friday, 18 July 2025, at 6:30 PM at Comesa Hall.

Following the roaring success of his April lecture at UNIMA themed “People over Politics”, which sparked national conversation on governance and accountability, Mumba returns—this time with his sights set on cleaning up one of Malawi’s most vital and vulnerable sectors: construction.

“The construction industry is the backbone of national development, and it must be guided by integrity, transparency, and professional ethics,” said Mumba. “We must challenge malpractice and rebuild trust, brick by brick.”

The event promises to be more than a lecture—it’s a call to action. From contractors and engineers to students and civic leaders, all are invited to join a movement pushing for ethical transformation in Malawi’s development sector.

And it won’t be all talk. Blantyre will groove to the soulful sounds of Ma Nyasa Band, who will perform a moving tribute to the late Wambali Mkandawire, alongside high-energy sets from Fada Moti, Don Tarz, and Kellie Devine—blending civic consciousness with cultural celebration.

The night is shaping up to be a rare fusion of inspiration, accountability, and artistry—a gathering where ethics meet energy, and reflection leads to reform.

