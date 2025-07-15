Eastern Region Finalists Identified for One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup

The race to crown Malawi’s top netball team intensified over the weekend as the Eastern Region finalists for the One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup were identified following thrilling two-day playoffs at Cobbe Barracks Court in Zomba. Securing their spots in the national finals are Prison Queens, Airforce Falcons, and Genius Sisters.

In a high-octane regional final, Prison Queens edged past Airforce Falcons with a 51–47 victory, earning themselves a MK1 million cash prize and the top seed from the region. Genius Sisters clinched the third and final qualifying spot after a nail-biting 33–30 win over Malawi Maritime Force (MMF) Queens in the third-place playoff.

These three now join southern region giants — Kukoma Diamonds, Tigresses, and Blantyre Tremors — who had already punched their tickets to the nationals through earlier playoffs in Blantyre. The stage is now set to see which teams will emerge from the central and northern regions ahead of the national finals next month in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the victory, Prison Queens coach Chisomo Kantuliro credited the win to discipline and unity:

“The girls were focused. They were also resilient. I’m proud of how they handled the pressure.”

Despite the loss in the final, Airforce Falcons coach Besten Zanda remained upbeat:

“My girls played their hearts out. It’s a big achievement to qualify for the national finals. We’ll go back, fix our weaknesses, and return stronger.”

NICO Holdings Corporate Affairs Manager, Mbumba Mlia Ndasauka, hailed the competition’s intensity and talent showcased, adding:

“It’s been a successful event. We believe this tournament can help identify players who can be groomed for the national team. We’re supporting netball from the grassroots to ensure sustainable development.”

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) President, Vitumbiko Gubuduza, echoed the importance of the tournament:

“This initiative is giving young and upcoming players the platform and exposure many of us never had.”

The One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup is part of a broader MK1 billion sponsorship package unveiled by the NICO Group for the development of netball in Malawi over three years. Of that, MK60 million has been allocated to this year’s tournament, which is quickly proving to be a game-changer for the sport’s future in the country.

