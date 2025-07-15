UNIMA Student Develops Innovative WhatsApp Chatbot to Tackle Online Abuse Against Girls

A Master of Arts student in Media, Communication, and Development at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), Nathan Majawa, is turning innovation into impact with the launch of a WhatsApp-based chatbot named SafeChat Guardian—a tool designed to help children report online abuse safely, privately, and quickly.

Majawa says the chatbot, developed in collaboration with YONECO, is part of a broader digital media for development campaign aimed at protecting children—particularly girls aged 10 to 17—from growing online dangers such as cyberbullying, sextortion, and exposure to harmful digital content.

“As a Media and Communication for Development student, I wanted to use digital tools to create something practical and life-changing,” said Majawa. “This chatbot gives children a voice and a safe space online.”

The innovation was inspired by alarming findings from the 2023 National Survey on Access and Use of ICTs, conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) and MACRA. The report revealed that while only 4% of children in Malawi have internet access, a worrying 23.2% have experienced some form of online-related uneasiness, with 46.1% of them never reporting the incidents.

Currently, the chatbot is being piloted in four secondary schools in Blantyre: Zingwangwa, Njamba, Ndirande Hill, and Nyambadwe Private Secondary School—all under the Malawi CERT Child Online Protection Programme.

The SafeChat Guardian connects directly to YONECO’s child protection systems, including a toll-free line and email support, enabling young users to report abuse via WhatsApp in a confidential and user-friendly interface. Once a case is submitted, it is routed to trained child protection officers or counsellors for immediate intervention.

Majawa’s innovation is a powerful reminder that young minds can lead real solutions in addressing digital risks—and with the right support, technology can be a guardian for the vulnerable.

