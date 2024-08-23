Chakwera’s German visit: Investor pumps in K135bn for Mzuni’s 50-Megawatt solar farm in Mzuzu

Malawi has acquired a landmark project in the energy sector with a 70 million Euro investment by Sun Power Africa Development Limited towards construction of a 50-megawatt solar farm to be situated at Choma in Mzuzu.

The project, to cover an 80-hectare piece of land in Choma, Mzuzu, is expected to employ over 100 people during construction and 80 people at every go for the next 25 years.

The significant investment is a brainchild of Mzuzu University under the tutelage of Chancellor, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, and the entire management.

Mzuni has in the past decades grown into a centre of excellence in renewable energy studies. Time has now come for the university to practice what it teaches by implementing a project of this magnitude which will increase its revenue on top of enhancing hands-on studies.

According to Mzuni Vice Chancellor, Professor Wales Singini, they have already signed a Power Purchasing Agreement with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) starting with 20 megawatts. The amount of power under the purchase agreement is likely to increase with the commitment from the investor to pump in 70 million Euros.

One of the shareholders at Sun Power Africa Development Limited, Zeno Fleck, says his company has already concluded all the project’s feasibility studies and they are ready to roll after the signing of the MOU. He disclosed that he is coming to Malawi in the next few weeks to get the ground running.

When he took office in 2020, President Chakwera promised Malawians that persistent blackouts would be a thing of the past, a pledge he has fulfilled. This trend dwells on the rehabilitation of infrastructure and construction of new power plants like the one earmarked for Choma solar farm.

