Kabwila accused of crossing line into Govt projects: “There must be separation btwn Govt and party’

Some commentators in the country have faulted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila for inspecting government projects, saying she should have been getting the information on the status from the responsible public agencies.

Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche, says Kabwila has crossed the line into government activities, which also compromises the separation between the government and the party.

On Thursday, Kabwila went on a tour of public infrastructure projects, saying her gesture was meant to show Malawians what President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has achieved.

In the company of MCP media team on a four-vehicle convoy, Kabwila and team inspected the Mibawa Minibus Terminal project in Blantyre central business district, M1 rehabilitation in Lunzu and Chikapa Bridge in Machinjiri Township.

At each site, she asked construction workers on scope of works, the number of people employed and how the projects will benefit communities.

Kabwila’s gesture is in contrast to Chakwera’s proclamation during campaign that if voted into power, his administration would ensure separation of government and party business.

Speaking in an interview, Kabwila said MCP, a key partner in the governing Tonse Alliance, has funded the tour to publicise government’s projects following criticism from opposition parties that the Chakwera administration has failed to implement notable projects in its four years in power.

She said: “We have seen a disconnect from what the opposition parties are saying and what the government is doing on the ground. We want people to see that we are delivering projects which are also employing women and youths.”

Kabwila, who said she resigned as director of the Malawi School of Government Kanengo Campus before contesting for MCP publicity secretary, said the party will lose out if it focuses on separating party business from government business because it is the party that is usually attacked.

In Lunzu, the M1 expansion works involve construction of walkways and widening of a 1.8 kilometre section of the road.

Kondwani Chipeta, social safeguard officer for Jiangxi Construction Engineering Limited, said the works are aimed at preventing accidents at the trading centre

He added that the K2.3 billion project started in April last year and is expected to be completed in November this year.

On Wednesday, Kabwila also toured the construction of police houses and Satema-Namadidi Road in Zomba.

