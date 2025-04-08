Chakwera’s Mega Farms and Modern Agriculture Drive Malawi’s Food Security Surge

Malawi is on the brink of a food production breakthrough—thanks to President Lazarus Chakwera’s bold and strategic push in Mega Farms, commercial agriculture, irrigation, and mechanization.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s second-round National Agricultural Production Estimates Survey (APES), maize production for the 2024/25 season is projected to increase by 9.2%, reaching 2,962,620 metric tons, up from 2,712,578 tons last season. This spike is a strong signal that Chakwera’s agricultural reforms are beginning to bear real fruit.

Mega Farms Powering the Comeback

At the heart of this growth is Chakwera’s Mega Farms initiative, which has unlocked over 18,000 hectares for large-scale commercial farming. State-run farms have produced thousands of metric tonnes of both maize and rice, directly boosting national food supplies.

One standout is the KAMA Mega Farm, which received MWK 5.3 billion in government investment for ethanol production and organic fertilizer manufacturing. The farm is projected to create over 800 jobs, becoming a model for agro-industrial transformation in Malawi.

Modern Mechanization Boosts Smallholder Productivity

Under Chakwera’s leadership, smallholder farmers are no longer left behind. With 134 tractors rolled out under a tractor hiring scheme, thousands of farmers are now accessing modern machinery—cutting labor costs, increasing efficiency, and boosting yields.

Irrigation Expansion Brings Stability

While erratic weather affected some parts of the country, expanded irrigation saved the season. The government has grown irrigated land by 2%, now covering over 148,000 hectares. Major irrigation schemes were completed in time for the 2024/25 season, allowing farmers in key areas to plant and harvest consistently, regardless of rainfall.

This irrigation success contributed heavily to production gains in Shire Valley (+33.1%), Kasungu (+24.4%), and Lilongwe (+15.2%) Agricultural Development Divisions (ADDs), offsetting losses in drier areas like Blantyre (-33.8%) and Mzuzu.

AGCOM Driving Commercial Success

The Agricultural Commercialisation (AGCOM) initiative has supported over 350,000 farmers, helping them shift from subsistence to market-oriented farming. Through value addition and linkages to markets, AGCOM has created 12,500 new jobs and increased the production of high-value crops like soybeans, honey, and coffee—diversifying incomes and food sources.

Not Just Maize: Staples on the Rise

It’s not just maize that’s surging. Several other staple crops are showing strong growth this season:

Rice: up 3%

Millet: up 5%

Sorghum: up 1%

These increases reflect a more resilient and diversified agricultural base—one that’s being built under Chakwera’s administration.

The Results Are Clear

President Chakwera’s administration is reshaping Malawi’s agricultural landscape—from hand hoe to tractor, from rainfed to irrigated, from small-scale to mega scale.

Despite global climate shocks and localized weather challenges, the country is turning a corner. With the right mix of investment, innovation, and leadership, Malawi is on track not just to feed itself—but to feed the region.

