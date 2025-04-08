Cotton Production Booms by 179%: Lifeline for Farmers and Economic Potential for Malawi

Malawi’s cotton sector has registered a remarkable surge in the 2024/25 farming season, offering a potential economic lifeline to farmers and promising new momentum for the country’s textile and agro-industrial ambitions.

According to the Second Round Crop Estimates released by the Ministry of Agriculture, cotton production has shot up by a staggering 177.2%, rising from 6,147 metric tonnes in 2023/24 to 17,037 metric tonnes in 2024/25. This is one of the highest percentage increases among all major crops this season.

For smallholder cotton farmers — many of whom are concentrated in the Lower Shire and lakeshore districts — this surge comes as both a relief and an opportunity. The increase reflects renewed interest in the crop following improved input support, better extension services, and growing demand from local ginners and regional markets.

Cotton, often referred to as “white gold”, has long been a strategic crop for Malawi. Beyond offering direct income to farmers, its revival has the potential to revitalize domestic textile industries, create jobs, and reduce the country’s import bill on clothing and fabrics.

However, while the rebound is promising, production levels still remain 17.6% below the five-year average of 20,666 metric tonnes — indicating that full recovery is still in progress. Experts say targeted investment in irrigation, price stabilization, and value-chain infrastructure will be crucial to sustain this upward trend.

If momentum is maintained, cotton could play a pivotal role in diversifying Malawi’s agriculture-dependent economy, lifting rural incomes, and transforming the country from a raw cotton exporter to a textile producer.

As the country looks to unlock the potential of high-impact cash crops, the cotton boom of 2025 could mark a turning point — not just for farmers, but for the national economy at large.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!