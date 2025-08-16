Chakwera’s Victory Looks Inevitable as MCP Dominates Parliament and South Fractures

What began as a tight race has now tilted decisively in favor of President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, whose campaign has morphed into a near-unstoppable force. His Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has achieved a stunning 96.1 percent parliamentary coverage, fielding candidates in 220 of the nation’s 229 constituencies—leaving just nine unchallenged, eight in the South and one in the North. From remote Tumbuka villages to bustling Lilongwe townships, MCP’s message of reform and unity will be amplified by an unrivalled ground army.

In Malawi’s elections, parliamentary candidates are not just lawmakers-in-waiting; they are presidential foot soldiers, anchoring campaigns at the grassroots. With 220 would-be legislators doubling as Chakwera’s frontline mobilizers, MCP enjoys a depth no rival can match. The Democratic Progressive Party has 196 candidates, the United Transformation Movement 170, while UDF, PP, AFORD, PDP, and OZAM field only small handfuls. This imbalance hands MCP a sweeping local platform to shape narratives and harvest votes.

The ticket itself is a masterstroke in geography. Chakwera, rooted in Lilongwe—the nation’s most populous district—has paired with Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba of Mzimba, the Northern Region’s electoral powerhouse boasting nearly 895,000 voters, 40 percent of them in Mzimba alone. Together, they command Malawi’s two largest voting blocs, cementing an alliance that stretches seamlessly from the central plains to the northern highlands.

The Southern Region, by contrast, is tearing itself apart. Of the 17 presidential hopefuls, six major contenders hail from the South. Incumbent Peter Mutharika and UTM’s Dalitso Kabambe share a Thyolo base; Vice President Michael Bizwick Usi and former minister Kondwani Nankhumwa both claim Mulanje; former President Joyce Banda comes from Zomba; and UDF’s Atupele Muluzi is tied to Machinga. Their overlapping constituencies guarantee a fractured Southern vote, diluting each challenger’s strength and leaving Chakwera free to consolidate the Centre and North.

Demographics only sharpen the edge. The Central Region boasts nearly 200,000 more registered voters than the South. Combined with MCP’s unmatched candidate slate, the math heavily tilts in Chakwera’s favor. Rivals without parliamentary nominees in dozens of constituencies face a crippling handicap: no grassroots machinery to engage or convert local ballots.

As the September vote draws near, the electoral arithmetic looks unavoidable. With a nationwide ground presence, a geographically strategic ticket, and a divided Southern opposition, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s path to victory appears less a contest and more a countdown. The only suspense that remains is not whether he wins, but by how wide a margin.

