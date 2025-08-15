UTM–DPP Pact Raises Eyebrows: Central Region ‘Vote Protection’ Deal Leaves Fans Fuming

In a move that has left supporters scratching their heads, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM) have quietly struck what they call a “vote protection” arrangement—effectively working together in the Central Region to monitor the upcoming 16 September elections.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala confirmed the talks in Lilongwe today, but was quick to downplay expectations of a broader political marriage.

“Yes, our team has been holding discussions with DPP but it’s not about an alliance—just an agreement to work together in monitoring elections,” said Njawala, insisting the partnership is purely about safeguarding the vote and ensuring a “free, fair and credible” election.

DPP Vice for central region Alfred Gangata and his UTM conterpart Hellen Chabunya held a press briefing this afternoon to cement the pact.

But for many loyalists in both camps, this feels like a half-baked partnership—too timid to be a real alliance, yet strategic enough to show that the two are willing to cosy up when it serves mutual interests. The reality? This is less about building a national front and more about securing turf in the Central Region, where both parties fear being outmuscled by the ruling MCP.

Political analysts say the deal smacks of regional opportunism. “This is about self-preservation, not a grand opposition strategy,” one analyst told us. “It protects votes where they feel most vulnerable but leaves the rest of the country to fend for itself.”

On social media, frustration boiled over. Supporters demanded clarity, accusing their leaders of playing small politics when the opposition needs a united, nationwide push to unseat the ruling party. “If you can work together to protect votes, why can’t you work together to win them?” one furious UTM supporter posted.

With just a month to go before Malawians head to the polls, the DPP–UTM “non-alliance alliance” is proving one thing: when it comes to opposition unity, big talk still beats big action.

