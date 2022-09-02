Chamba boy gets reduced sentence to 3 from 8

Some Malawians have taken up on social media platforms to express concern over the The High Court ruling in Blantyre which reduced the custodial sentence of chamba boy, John Mussa’s eight-year sentence to three years instead of releasing him.

His mother wept uncontrollably after the verdict, and was restrained by court marshals when she was advancing the judge’s bench.

The High Court was the scene of uncontrollable weeping and wailing as she asked the court to jail her instead.

Mussa was on 15 June 2022 arrested for being found with 78 plastic bags of Indian Hemp at his home.

When he appeared before the Court, he pleaded guilty to the offence, which led to the court to sentence him to eight years.

He has over the last few months been seeking the court to quash his conviction and set aside his sentence.

Among others he argued that the Magistrate Court erred in accepting his guilty plea despite indicating in his caution statement, that he was not in possession of the Indian Hemp.

His pro bono lawyers said they would appeal against the ruling.

Some people said it is only the poor who are sent to jail on being found in possession with chamba while the rich and powerful are fined.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!