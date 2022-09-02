Court adjourns UTM office arson case

The High Court in Blantyre has adjourned again a case in which some people, believed to be UDF operatives, are answering charges of murder and arson after they allegedly set on fire UTM offices in Lilongwe.

Judge Anabel Mtalimanja on Thursday adjourned for the third time this week the Area 24 UTM office arson case.

On Thursday, the case was adjourned to November 2, 2022 in order to give defence enough time to go through evidence provided by the State.

In the case, suspended UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga and six others are answering murder charges following an arson on UTM office that led to the death of the Tambala family in 2020.

Judge Mtalimanja has further ordered the State to serve the defence team with disclosures within seven days.

The court on Thursday also dismissed defense’s application to have the case moved to crime scene Area 24, citing logistical challenges.

Dzikondianthu Malunda, Senior State Advocate in the office of Director of Public Prosecution said the state is ready to parade their last witness as they have already served the defense with the disclosures.

On his part Counsel Oscar Taulo, defense lawyer said the adjournment will give them ample time to prepare for cross examination of the remaining State witnesses.

