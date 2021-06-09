Chaminade student with 12 points sounds SOS

A student who scored 12 points from the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education Examinations (MSCE) at Chaminade Secondary School is failing to get his notification of results and cannot apply for entrance into Malawi’s public universities.

Steven Goodluck Chitete, aged 20, from Mwakasangira Village, Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga District, was born in a family of 6 children (3 females and 3 males) but his father is late and he has only been staying with his mother.

His family is rated among the poorest in the village and they hardly find enough food or money to buy food. They even stay on empty stomachs in critical months.

Chitete wrote the 2020 MSCE at Chaminade Secondary School and scored 12 points with English as his lowest grade (4 points). He however cannot apply for admission into public universities as his notification of results has been withheld by authorities at the institution.

Records show that he has an outstanding fees balance of MK611,750.00 which accumulated when he was allowed to study at the school out of pity and hard work and psychological strength which he demonstrated and out of pity, he was also allowed to sit for the examinations though he was owing the institution.

Chitete is therefore asking for financial help from any well wisher who can help square or contribute towards squaring the balance so that he can get his notification of results and then try his luck in the public universities.

“It is true I am in this predicament. I don’t really know what to do but I desperately need the notification of results.

“The Headteacher of Chaminade Secondary School can be reached on 0999911836 but my guardian is on 0882265518 and 0995210949,” lamented Chitete.

