Ranking The Top 10 Most Popular Sports In The World in 2021

Sports have played a critical role in human lives since ancient times. It has emerged as a socio-economic instrument that has done more than entertain. For instance, sports have enabled people to build one of the most dynamic economic systems the world has seen. Nevertheless, not all sports are at the same level. Some have more fans than others. Read below ten of the most loved sports in the world in 2021.

10. Golf

Number of fans: 450 million

Golf has become one of the most loved sports in the world nowadays. Studies suggest the game has a fanbase of around 450 million. Moreover, statistics claim that golf is most loved in West Europe, East Asia, and North America.

The sport’s popularity has seen it attract sponsorship deals from top brands like Cadillac, BMW, Rolex, Nike, and Adidas, among others. Some top golf tournaments include The Master’s Tournament, The British Open, The US Open, The PGA, Ryder Cup, and The Master’s Tournament.

9. Rugby

Number of fans: 475 million

Rugby attracts a significant following globally. It is similar to American Football, but its players wear less protective wear. Rugby is popular in Australia, the UK, New Zealand, and other commonwealth members.

Rugby tournaments attract a lot of attention globally. Some of the rugby tournaments that get a lot of attention include the Rugby World Cup, Tri-Nations Series, Super Rugby, and Six Nations Championship.

8. Baseball

Number of fans: 500 million

Baseball is among the top-rated sports in the US. It has also gained traction in the Caribbean and East Asia. The pinnacle of baseball leagues is the Major League Baseball (MLB) which has over 500 million worldwide.

When it comes to gender, it is still a male-dominated sport. The sport has also attracted sponsorship from reputable brands like Chevrolet and MasterCard.

7. Basketball

Number of fans: 825 million

James Naismith, a teacher of American-Canadian descent, invented basketball which has grown into a global game with a massive following. Reports suggest that the game has attracted over 800 million fans globally. Some top basketball tournaments include the Basketball World Cup, Olympic Games, the NBA, and other championships.

6. Table Tennis

Number of fans: 875 million fans

The game is also known as ping-pong, and its fan base has increased significantly since 2003. It is reported that the game has a fanbase of around 875 million globally. However, table tennis events are not publicized like other top sports.

The game is popular in America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. It also has a massive following on social media. Some famous table tennis tournaments include African Championships, European Championships, and Latin American Championship.

5. Volleyball

Number of fans: 900 million

Volleyball is undoubtedly one of the most followed sports globally, with around 900 million fans. The sport is particularly popular in Asia, South America, Australia, and Western Europe. However, it is less televised than other popular sports.

The sport’s popularity among both genders is growing steadily, making it one of the fastest-growing sports globally. It has attracted sponsors like Mikasa. Some top volleyball tournaments to look out for include Olympic Games, World Cup, and World Grand Prix.

4. Tennis

Number of fans: 1 billion

Tennis is a physically intensive sport that is usually full of surprising results. The emergence of talents such as Naomi Osaka has also helped to heighten the thrill in the game.

The famous tournaments that make the game loved globally include Wimbledon Grand Slam, US Open, French Open, and the Australian Open.

3. Hockey

Number of fans: 2 billion

Field and ice hockey have also emerged as the most beloved sports globally. Ice hockey is more prevalent in Canada, The US, and Northern Europe. The National Hockey League has contributed significantly to raising the fanbase to 2 billion fans globally. The most popular hockey tournaments are the NHL, Olympic Games, and Hockey World Cup.

2. Cricket

Number of fans: 2.5 billion

Cricket is another sport that has a massive global following. The 2.5 billion fans are mainly from South Africa, India, New Zealand, Australia, and Pakistan. Reports from the 2019 Cricket World Cup suggest that the tournament attracted over 2.5 billion viewers globally. Other tournaments with considerable following include ICC Champions Trophy. ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, and ICC World Test Championship.

1. Soccer

Number of fans: 4 billion

Soccer is undoubtedly the most followed sport on the planet. It is also the sport that is played by the highest number of people globally. Statistics reveal that over 270 million people in the world play soccer. The sport is prevalent in Africa, South and Central America, and Europe.

The most prestigious soccer tournament globally is the FIFA World Cup. Around 3.5 billion fans watched the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Other tournaments with massive following include The English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and La Liga.

