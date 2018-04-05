Champions Wanderers start title defence against Silver: Malawi TNM Super League fixture out

Reigning TNM Super League champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will begin the defence of their title against the 2017 third-placed Silver Strikers in an away fixtures on Saturday, April 14 whose venue to be announced later.

Fixtures released by Super League of Malawi (Sulom) on Thursday show that Wanderers’ runners-up Nyasa Big Bullets will open their campaign also away against 2016 champions, Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium the following day.

Interestingly, Wanderers lost to Silver Strikers after post-match penalties of the Airtel Top 8 final held in Lilongwe and this will be a grudge match.

The Airtel Top 8 is competed for by final top eight teams of the TNM Super League.

And the two also meet in FAM’s Charity Shield on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium where Nyasa Big Bullets will also meet Kamuzu Barracks.

These two games are like dress rehearsals for the teams before they meet in their opening TNM Super League encounters.

Another interesting match of the opening weekend is that of debutantes TN Stars, who host Lilongwe-based Blue Eagles at their base in Kasungu.

TN Stars have joined the fray and will be the team to watch as it is being coached by Meke Mwase, also coach for national Under-20 team, which drew 0-0 against Swaziland on March 31 in the first leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier held at Bingu National Stadium.

In other games on Saturday, Karonga United date Azam Tigers at Karonga Stadium, Dwangwa United v Red Lions at Chitowe and Mzuni FC hosting Nchalo United at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Sunday, MAFCO v Red Lions at Chitowe, Masters Security v Civil Sporting at Dedza Stadium and Moyale v Nchalo United at Mzuzu Stadium.

According to the fixture, the first round is expected to wind up on July 22.

