Mzuzu Police recovers stolen property worth over K6 million

Mzuzu Police Station has recovered K6 million worth household properties which are suspected to have been stolen fromHilltop and Masasa townships in Mzuzu City.

Sub-Inspector Paul Tembo, Mzuzu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Wednesday said police arrestedShadreck Phiri 38 and William Frank 33in connection to the theft of the recovered items.

“We arrested the two after being tipped by members of the general public and we are very we commend them for assisting the police tracking the suspects.

“Intensive patrols coupled with the good relationship with members of the general public led to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen property which includedtelevision screens, lap top computers, television decoders and DVD players,” said Tembo.

He said most of the items were recovered from people who had bought them from the suspects.

“We advise members of the general public against buying second hand items from questionable sources. Some of the already used items are suspected to have been stolen, so buying such items put people at risk of being arrested for being found in possession of stolen items,” he said.

The suspects will face charges of burglary and theft which is contrary to Section 309, Sub Section 2 of the Penal Code.

Phiri aged 38 hails from Chinkhwili Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhaza in Dowa District while Frank, is of Makenzie village, TA Nsaula in Balaka District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :