Chanco admin block construction contract raises eye brows as stakeholders wants decision reversed

Controversy is hovering over Chancellor College (Chanco) after the higher learning institution’s Internal Procurement Committee awarded construction works of its administration block to a suspicious highest bidder.

Nyasa Times has established that the contract to build an administration block at University of Malawi’s constituent college, Chanco, has been bizarrely awarded to Plem Company, a company embroidered in the K6.2 billion Covid funds over an established and contractor, Manobec, who were also the lowest bidder.

Stallholders want the decision rescinded so that the contract can be given to a contractor with a reasonable billing but with capacity and expertise to complete the job on time and per schedule.

Information gathered so far indicate that Manobec Limited had pegged the job at 7,321,846,488.00 while Plem Construction pegged the job at K8,849,564,485.00. According to the data in our possession.

Wahkong Construction pegged the works at MK7,753,855,711.00, Rays Construction was at MK8,338,136,492.00, Century Holdings, MK8,590,581,401.00 Paramount Holdings MK8,707,076, 121.00, Fargo Limited MK8,833,354,642.00 and Plem Construction MK8,849,564,485.00.

According to our highly-placed source what happened regarding the awarding of this contract clearly show that some thing fishy happened. The difference between Manobec bid and Plem was almost more than K1 Billion.

“Look this money could have used on something else but it is going like that we are asking University office to rescind this bid and pick the qualified bidder,” said the source. Plem has been syphoning Public funds during the DPP and now they to continue to defraud Malawians. We will not allow dodgy people to be stealing from the people of Malawi disguising as contractors.”

The Daily Times dated Tuesday April 27, 2021 notifies the intention to award of contract to Plem Construction.

“University of Malawi Chancellor College received financing from Malawi Government through Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP), towards the Construction of Administration Office Block and Associated External Works.

“In line with Clause 48 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act No. 27 of 2017 University of Malawi Chancellor College notifies the general public and all the bidders that participated in the tender for the Construction of Administration Office Block and Associated External Works, Reference No CC/ADM/01/Cw/12/2020 that it has finalized the evaluation process and approval from Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority.

“The University of Malawi Chancellor College now intends to award a Contracts.” reads the notice in part.

It is believed that some officials within Government influenced the decisions.

PPDA and Chancellor College must explain this truth be said that Mamobec who was the the lowest has its foot prints of its expertise. Eg Construction of American Embassy, Capital Hotel, the new hotel opposite Crossroads just to mention a few. This is a proof that DPP is a system which must be broken.”

In an emailed response University of Malawi Assistant Registrar and spokesperson, Alfred Banda said: “The process to award the contract has followed all the required steps.

“The published, as you may have seen in the local press, of Notice of Intent to award a contract, has followed a step by step process as provided by the relevant laws governing the procurement of such nature. However, the University shall not provide any further comments from this point to allow the law to guide the finalisation of the said process,” said Banda.

