Nankhumwa dresses primary school netball teams in Mulanje Central

Malawi’s opposition leader, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Friday, April 30, 2021 donated multi-million Kwacha worth of netball uniforms to 13 primary schools in his Mulanje Central constituency. The official handover ceremony was held at his private Luchenza residence.

This follows another similar donation in October last year to primary schools football teams.

The schools are Ngolowera, Mulanje Mission, Khaya, Nyengeni, Mikoko, Ulongwe Model, Nkhunguni, Sikoya, Kachere, Nalipiri, Nachiwale, Providence Girls and Chisitu.

“I made a pledge when I distributed football team kits last year that I would make another donation for our girls. This is the fulfilment of that pledge,” Nankhumwa told sports mistresses and masters who received the beautiful netball jerseys.

He said the netball uniforms will motivate young girls in the constituency to attend classes and play netball, a sport which he said has many physical and mental benefits, including enhancing wellbeing and reducing depression and anxiety as well as developing the body’s cardiovascular system.

“Sporting activities such as football and netball are crucial in helping young people to learn and develop life skills. On the social aspect, sport can contribute significantly to character building and prevention of delinquency,” said the soft-spoken politician.

Nankhumwa, who also serves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region, noted that Malawi national netball team has raised the country’s flag admirably high at international tournaments and that for this to continue, netball has to grow at the grassroots level.

“Our young girls in primary schools are the perfect nursery for the major clubs and the national netball team. We need to support them fully,” he said.

Nankhumwa repeated his pledge to launch a K3 million netball and football trophy to be competed for by the primary schools. He reiterated that he would ensure that all the schools have the necessary sports infrastructure such as football and netball grounds.

Speaking on behalf of the schools, sports mistress for Sikoya Primary School, Harriet Manjola, hailed Nankhumwa for the netball uniforms.

“You are one-of-a-kind leader who does not only love the adults because they are voters but the children too. This donation will go a long way in enhancing class attendance as well as helping our kids to be physically fit as they enjoy playing netball,” she said.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by Area Development Committee Chairman, Steven Chidule, DPP Mulanje central Governor, Smart Ngalande, Thokozani Namoyo, Councillor for Mtenjera Ward, Isaac Blazio, Councillor for Chisitu Ward, Humphreys Manyozo, constituency sports coordinator, among others.

