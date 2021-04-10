Chancy Gondwe appointed Nomads chair: Rashy to approve new set-up by supporters

Blantyre-based private practice lawyer Chancy Gondwe has been installed as Mighty Wanderers FC new chairperson by the club’s main supporters committee replacing Simon Sikwese who resigned a fortnight ago.

Simwese’s resignation came barely a day after the Nomads’ main supporters committee suspended the executive committee except him.

Supporters chairperson Melvin Nkunika said the appointment of Gondwe will have to be approved by the club’s board of trustees headed by Rashy Gaffer, who is also Minister of mining.

Apart from Gondwe, the supporters also appointed Limbani Magomero as first vice-chairperson, Faswick Matemba as general secretary and Mphatso Chika as treasurer.

Chris Kananji is second vice chairperson while Adelaide Migogo is the only female member in the executive committee as vice-general secretary while Dan Nkumba is vuce treasurer.

Recently, the team’s commercialisation task force also quit after some quarters within the team’s set-up questioned its mandate and some of its recommendations.

Since the termination of the sponsorship contract with Japanese firm Be Forward Limited, things have not been rosy at Lali Lubani Road mainly due to financial constraints, a development that has also affected the club’s performance.

