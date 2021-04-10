Chancy Gondwe appointed Nomads chair: Rashy to approve new set-up by supporters

April 10, 2021 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Blantyre-based private practice lawyer Chancy Gondwe has been installed as  Mighty Wanderers FC new chairperson by the club’s main supporters committee replacing Simon Sikwese who resigned a fortnight ago.

Lawyer Chancy Gondwe appointed Wanderers chairperson

Simwese’s resignation came barely a day after the Nomads’ main supporters committee suspended the executive committee except him.

Supporters chairperson Melvin Nkunika said the appointment of Gondwe  will have to be approved by the club’s board of trustees headed by Rashy Gaffer, who is also Minister of mining.

Apart from Gondwe, the supporters also appointed Limbani Magomero as first vice-chairperson, Faswick Matemba as general secretary  and Mphatso Chika as treasurer.

Chris Kananji is second vice chairperson while Adelaide  Migogo is the only female member in the executive committee as vice-general secretary  while Dan Nkumba is vuce treasurer.

Recently, the team’s commercialisation task force also quit after some quarters within the team’s set-up questioned its mandate and some of its recommendations.

Since the termination of the sponsorship contract with Japanese firm Be Forward Limited, things have not been rosy at Lali Lubani Road mainly due to financial constraints, a development that has also affected the club’s performance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi leader mourns Britain’s Prince Philip: Chakwera sends deepest sympathies to the Queen

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has offered his country’s deepest sympathies and condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of...

Close