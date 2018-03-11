Chande rejects Bullets link, committed to Wanderers

Be Forward Wanderers hit-man, Jaffali Chande has refuted rumours going around on social network that he trained with Nyasa Big Bullets last Friday.

Chande told Nyasa Times on Saturday that he was found at Blantyre Sports Club where Bullets were training due to communication break down with his manager Steven Madeira.

“Yes l found myself in an akward place and at the wrong time because of communication break down with my team manager,” said Chande.

Chande said: “Before the AS Vita game, we used to train at Blantyre Sports Club and I thought after the two weeks break we will go back to Sports Club.When I arrived their I found Bullets training and I waited for some minutes thinking after them it will be our turn,” he said.

However, Chande said after a few minutes he was communicated that his team had moved to Limbe Country Club.

” I have never in my mind be thinking of going back to Bullets. For those who are speculating that I am intending to rejoin Bullets I must say sorry I moved on , there is no more returning back,” he said.

Nomads playmaker also claimed many presumptions had been made that were “totally without foundation” and insisted he would continue to give the team his total commitment.

Quizzed on why he has been missing at Wanderers training, Chande said there were a few problems and expect the club to sort them out before the 2018 season kicks off.

The last time Chande played for his team was during the Nomads versus Red Lions encounter in the last TNM Super League game.

The player also missed the Caf Champions League game against AS Vita.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :