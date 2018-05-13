Changwana’s record amazes Malawi sports minister

Minister of Labour Vocational Training, Youth and Sports Francis Kasaila has described Malawi football legend late Jack ‘Africa’ Chamangwana as one of the greatest sons of the game on the land.

Kasaila paying tribute to Chamangwana, who was laid to rest on Saturday said he deserved a national heroes accolade.

” I am surprised that such a man could not be recognised by government in the national heroes awards. I think we need to review at this and look at the criteria used to come up with winners,” he said.

Among others Chamangwana captained Malawi to East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup (Cecafa) in 1978 and 1979.

After his illustrious playing career that started at Wanderers he joined Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa as a player and then coach.

He also coached Young Africans in Tanzania and Malawi national team coach twice.

Both Kaizer and Yanga paid tribute to Chamangwana as well as BBC Focus on Africa also carried an article both on its television and radio channels.

Chamangwana died while serving as technical director for Be Forward Wanderers and also worked for Football Association of Malawi on the same position.

He died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital aged 61, after battling with diabetes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :