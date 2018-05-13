Msowoya snubs MCP indaba, joins Chilima at Catholic seminary fund launch

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya on Saturday joined Vice President Salous Chilima who was guest of honour at the launch of the Seminary Fund for the Karonga Diocese of the Catholic Church in Chitipa.

The Seminary Fund was officially launced at Mubanga Outstation in Chitipa under the theme “Living and Praying Together – a condition set by Jesus Christ for the Apostles to receive the Holy Spirit – and a call for unity”.

The fund is meant to be the financial backbone of the Seminary aimed at alleviating the various financial challenges that seminaries for the catholic church are facing.

Speaking at the launch, Chilima said the fund was a commitment by the church in ensuring that its seminaries are financially self-reliant and well supported.

” The Seminary Fund being launched today will be the financial backbone of the Seminary. It will provide necessary funding for every operational cost at the Seminary. I am sure that each year, the Seminary Fund will cover the operational budget for what tuition revenue does not cover,” he said.

Chilima, who delivered his speech in Tumbuka throughout, said excellent and financially stable seminaries are important for the spread of the gospel and also help the church to produce desired priests.

” The Seminary Fund is to the Seminary as the Sunday offering is to a church. Without it, we simply cannot accomplish our mission and help students (priests) be prepared for lives of service,” he emphasized.

The Veep cited a case in the Bible In Mark 12: verse 44 regarding an inspiring story of a widow who gave all what she had with joy to God.

The verse reads “They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything—all she had to live on.”

Chilima therefore urged church members to continue giving freely and cheerfully for the growth of the church but most importantly as a neccessity and investment for eternity.

The Veep said the church and Malawians in general should pratice love as well as live and pray together as children of one God despite political, religious cultural beliefs.

” In places where love is in abundance, socio-economic inequalities disappear; corruption, greed,nepotism, arrogance, pride and bribery have no room; theft and robbery are uncommon and antagonism, violence and wars are not part of life,” he said.

He implored the Catholic faithful, the youth and every Malawian to live a life of love and prayer and believe in brain power as opposed to physical power.

Speaking Earlier, Bishop of the Karonga Diocese Reverend Mathews Mtumbuka bemoaned increase in levels of violence and lawlessness in the country.

He said there are unprecedented cases of evil acts in the country as well as in Koronga and Chitipa where houses are being torched, the elderly are being killed and chased from their houses.

Mtumbuka said these cases of lawleness are unacceptable and should not be tolerated in this era.

The Bishop said he was saddened that government is failing to curb violence and lawlesness in the country.

Mtumbuka urged Chilima and Msowoya to impress upon government to take swift action on all forms of violence and lawlesness saying the incidences are destroying society and the country.

Th launch was also attended by government officials, Vicar Generals , Reverends and Fathers from the Catholic church as well members of ruling Democractic Progressive Party that accompanied Chilima.

