Channel for all Nations set for Boxing Day bash: Faith Mussa, Shammah Vocals to perform

In a bid to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, as per tradition, Channel for all nations Radio and TV has organized a music bash on Boxing Day where Musicians including faith Mussa and Shammah Vocals are billed mesmerize people.

Faith Mussa: Set for to perform

Slated to take place at the confluence of Gospel Music Lovers, Sheafer ICA Marque in Lilongwe on Wednesday, December 26, the bash seeks to bring together families, Churches and all the stakeholders to respect the birth of Messiah.

Other artists to perform are Maggie Mangani, Walusungu Kishombe, King James Phiri, Soul Savers Praise Team, Eliza Mponya, Grena Phiri, Marvelous Deeds, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers, Ennoh Mwana Wa Igwe and Maxwell Olloto.

C.A.N programming Officer Philmon Kuipa Phiri said all the preparations are done and people should expect an exciting event saying all the performers have done their homework and ready to give out the best.

“Each year we celebrate Christmas as a time of giving, a time of getting together with our loved ones and as a time of joy. Therefore we are bringing a cream of Musicians to spice up the day”, he said

Kuipa said urged all the Gospel Music lovers to patronize the event saying apart from dancing there will be a special time to praise the lord for the gift of life.

He also said, Channel for all nations has prepared special games for children.

Faith Mussa has also confirmed his presence during the event saying he is more than prepared to entertain people.

“Me and Mdidi Band we are ready for the Bash, people should come in large numbers to watch our live perfomances”, he said

Slated to start at 11 o’clock in the morning the show will attract an entry fee of K1, 500 per head

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :