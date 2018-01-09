Chaos in Aford as Dan Msowoya declares seld Aford president

Former Alliance for Democracy (Aford) spokesperson Dan Msowoya has declared himself president of the party until the a convention is held in April where new office bearers will be ushered in.

Msowoya and some Aford members who included Christopher Ritchie, Dan Msowoya, Owen Mumba and Ernest Kanyenda, had dragged embattled Aford president Enock Chihana to court arguing that the president’s term had expired hence he had no authority to act as president.

Justice Charles Mkandawire granted a restraining order against Msowoya and other and reinstated Enoch Chakufwa Chihana to oversee the holding of a convention.

Msowoya said he is legitimate Aford leader by virture of being Aford chairperson of the elections committee which he said has a five-year term of office in the party’s constitution.

“I am in control of Aford now until elections are held,” said Msowoya.

But Chihana said the constitution which Msowoya is basing his claim on section 7.3 (8) does not state that he takes over leadership of the party.

Chihana said Msowoya is trying to bring confusion in Aford.

A wrangle in Aford ensued over disagreement on when to hold a convention. One camp, led by Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo, has been pushing for a convention to be held this month as per the constitution of the party, but Chihana has maintained that the party’s elective conference would be held in April next year, to give members ample time to prepare.

Mwenifumbo has declared interest to compete in the presidency. He is likely to face Chihana, whose leadership has come under contention for a long time.

