PP expels Uladi, rejects alliance with DPP: Appoint JB’s son and Beatrice Mwale as new VPs

People’s Party (PP) has rejected any move to have an electoral alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and finally expelled Uladi Mussa from the party after it fired him from his position as vice-president responsible for the Central Region, for proclaiming that party president Joyce Banda’s term had expired.

Mussa’s sacking follows an endorsement by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Lilongwe on Monday, according to the recommendations made by the disciplinary committee constituted by the party’s politburo.

PP deputy publicity secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda confirmed.

“Honourable Uladi Mussa has been expelled from PP for bringing the party into disrepute,” Kalaile Banda said.

PP first suspended Mussa last year for declaring that he was taking over the party’s presidency from former head of State Banda, arguing that her tenure had expired.

Kalaile Banda said PP has since appointed Beatrice Mwale as Mussa’s replacement as vice-president.

Mussa has also been flirting with the DPP and mooting an alliance with PP.

But PP politburo meeting could not endorse such a relationship, saying the party grassroots members have rejected any working relationship with President Peter Mutharika “rotten” party.

DPP already has a working relationship in Parliament with United Democratic Front (UDF) whose president, Atupele Muluzi, was drafted into Mutharika’s Cabinet in 2004.

There has been talk that DPP together with UDF and PP will forge a grand electoral alliance for 2019 elections to lock out southern region from Malaiw Congress Party (MCP).

But PP has resolved not to be in any political relationships.

“PP is not in alliance with any party,” said Kalaile Banda, explaining that PP has solicited views of its supporters nationwide on the matter.

PP, whose two-year stint in government ended following its loss in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections, had been divided following the initial meeting between the DPP leadership, including President Mutharika, and PP legislators in November.

Meanwhile, PP has also fired its vice president (eastern region) Ralph Jooma who recently quit his position as PP chief whip in the National Assembly.

Jooma, who is also member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi Monkey-Bay has been flirting with DPP and recently spoke at a DPP political meeting addressed by Mutharika where he drummed up support for the ruling party.

According to Kalaile Banda, Jooma has been replaced by Zomba Malosa MP Roy Kachale—son to former president Joyce Banda— as vice president and could also be the chief whip.

PP has also appointed Edith Mithanga as National Director of Women, according to Kalaile Banda.

Things have been falling apart for the erstwhile ruling party since losing the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections and commentators have said the situation is being aggravated with the absence of the party leader.

Banda established PP after her expulsion from DPP in December 2010 alongside Kachali for protesting a succession plan to have Peter Mutharika as Bingu wa Mutharika’s successor. She served as the country’s Vice-President and ascended to the presidency in April 2012 in line with constitutional order after Bingu’s death.

PP was borne from a group initially called Friends of Joyce Banda at the time she was systematically detached from the government system.

