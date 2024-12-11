Chaponda details NFRA saga on IDs: Maintains MCP wants to rig elections

In a dramatic turn of events during a Parliamentary session this afternoon, Leader of the Opposition George Chaponda raised grave allegations against the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led government. Citing his visit to the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) warehouse in Kanengo, Lilongwe, Chaponda accused the government of using the facility in collaboration with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to compromise the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Allegations of Misuse of Facilities

According to Chaponda, his visit—alongside other opposition MPs—was initially intended to assess the availability of maize in the silos. However, he claims they stumbled upon a troubling scene: thousands of national identity cards scattered on the warehouse floor, with some packed in sacks.

“This raises serious questions about the integrity and security of the NRB’s operations,” Chaponda said. He further questioned why the NRB, an institution critical to electoral processes, was operating out of a warehouse rather than its official premises at the Office of the President and Vice President.

Claims of Voter Manipulation

Chaponda did not mince words, alleging a broader scheme to manipulate the 2025 elections. He accused the MCP of engaging in dubious practices, including purchasing national identity cards from vulnerable citizens. “There are documented instances of MCP officials buying IDs for as little as One Thousand Kwacha or offering items like soya pieces in exchange,” he asserted.

He also claimed there were reports of multiple registrations using the same national identity cards, a potential loophole he believes could be exploited to rig the elections.

A Call for Accountability

Chaponda expressed concern about the involvement of international development partners, particularly the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in supporting what he described as NRB’s “unsuitable and clandestine operations.” He questioned how Malawians could trust an electoral process managed under such circumstances.

“I urged the House to take this matter seriously. Our democratic institutions must be safeguarded from any attempts to compromise their integrity. Malawians deserve free, fair, and credible elections,” he declared.

Tensions in the House

The session grew heated when the Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, attempted to respond to Chaponda’s allegations. Opposition MPs, however, objected, arguing that Chimwendo Banda was not the appropriate authority to address such critical matters.

Chaponda vowed to continue pursuing the issue, promising that the opposition would remain vigilant to ensure the integrity of the 2025 elections.

Government Yet to Respond

As of now, the government and NRB have not issued an official statement addressing Chaponda’s allegations. NRB Director Mphatso Sambo had earlier dismissed claims of irregularities at the NFRA warehouse, explaining that the site was being used for logistical purposes to address a backlog in national ID distribution.

The unfolding controversy has further strained relations between the opposition and the government, with Malawians watching closely as the 2025 elections draw near. Whether Chaponda’s allegations will hold water or be dismissed as political posturing remains to be seen, but the issue has undoubtedly raised serious concerns about the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

