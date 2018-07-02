Chaponda withdraws from race, Mutharika confirmed DPP 2019 torch bearer

Scandle-hit former minister George Chaponda on Monday decided he was halting his campaign to return vice presidency (south) for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)at elective national convention in Blantyre and withdrawing from the race.

Chaponda sensed stiff competition from Kondwani Nankhumwa (Local Government and Rural Development), Henry Mussa (Trade, Industry and Tourism) and Joseph Mwanamvekha (Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development).

In a surprising turn of events,Chaponda said he could not contest “after analysing many factors’, of course chief among them that he is unpopular.

The withdraw will be a strategy to exit the political scene in his own term due to excess baggage he carries.

The convention which opened Monday at Comesa Hall in Blantyre this with 89 contenders fighting for various national governing council (NGC) positions saw the party officially crowning President Peter Mutharika its presidential for next year elections without any challenger..

Goodall Gondwe, who is Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, reclaimed his position of vice-president (North) like Bright Msaka, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, in Eastern Region. The two were unopposed.

Also going unopposed is Jappie Mhango, Minister of Transport and Public Works, for the position of treasurer general.

The position of secretary general has a two-horse race with Clement Mwale, the party’s former administrative secretary, facing off the incumbent Grezelder Jeffrey.

On the position of publicity secretary, Francis Kasaila is facing the convention’s organising committee chairperson Nicholas Dausi and former People’s Party (PP) spokesperson Ken Msonda.

Earlier, the party adopted the revised party constitution.

The constitution has now given the party powers to expel anyone out of the party when deemed necessary.

