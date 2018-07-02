Kamwendo dedicates his Golden Boot Award to Chamangwana

Be Forward Wanderers skipper, Joseph Kamwendo has dedicated his 2018 Airtel Top 8 Golden Boot Award to late Jack Chamangwana and says a solid teamwork propelled him to win the award.

Kamwendo, who is expected to receive K500 000 for this award finished with two goals. He scored the goals against Kamuzu Barracks both home and away fixtures.

In an interview on Monday morning, Kamwendo said: “I dedicate this award to our own legend, the late Jack ‘Africa’ Chamangwana. May his soul continue resting in peace.”

Kamwendo also hailed Wanderers’ technical panel for giving him an opportunity to play but above all he saluted the executive committee for their support.

The Nomads legend was more than grateful to his teammates who helped him clinch the award.

“I have constantly said that individual prizes come as a result of collective effort. I don’t take it for granted and without my teammates, I wouldn’t be able to win this. It’s down to the group.

“This is a big achievement for me as a person because this is the first time for me to be a top goal scorer. It could have been so nice had it been we won the cup but l thank God for the blessing. I notice my evolution. I have grown, both on and off the pitch, adding things to my game. I enjoy being a player more and more all the time,” said Kamwendo

