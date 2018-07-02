DPP to hold primaries in August, says Mutharika

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has set August as a month to hold primaries to identify candidates for the 2019 tripartite elections.

President Peter Mutharika made the announcement in Blantyre on Tuesday when he officially opened the party’s 3rd National elective convention.

Mutharika said the party will put in place mechanisms to ensure that the forthcoming primary elections are free and fair.

“Soon somewhere in August and September we will have primaries and let me warn you that I will not impose any candidates in all the constituencies or wards”said Mutharika.

He added:”nobody will be protected and I will not interfere in the electoral process, it will be an open primary elections and am sure the best candidates will win”.

President Mutharika who has been been declared as DPP candidate for the 2019 tripartite elections said for the party to realise its landslide dream he will ensure that the playing field is levelled for all aspirants for people to choose their preferred candidates.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) also announced that it will soon hold primaries in readiness for the 2019 polls, however the party is yet to announce dates for the exercise.

