Cheater tricked over sex, killed

A 38-year old man has been hacked to death after he was caught red handed in a house of his neighbor where he was tricked to have sexual intercourse with his neighbor’s wife..

He was until his death Medical Assistant at Mulanje District Hospital.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson, Innocent Moses says the suspect, Shem Moses, 37, killed Gift Kalibeti on suspicion that he was having a sexual relationship with his wife.

Some reports indicate the suspect tricked the deceased through texts using his wife’s phone, inviting him home claiming the husband was away.

On arrival, Kalibeti met his fate.

Police have since arrested the suspect and say will soon appear in court to answer a murder charge.

Kalibeti hailed from Chambe Village in Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje while the suspects is from Mulanje Mission, T/A Chikumbu in the same district.

