Malawi’s women’s football star returns to Italy 

Malawi’s women’s football star Tabitha Chawinga has returned to Italy after spending festive season in her home city of Lilongwe.

Chawinga, who plies her trade at Serie A Femine giants Inter Milan, alongside her friends took her time to donate to charity on New Year’s Day.

Chawinga, Madyina Nguluwe and Samir Amidu donated substantial 20 packages to the under-privileged person’s in Chinsapo, Lilongwe.

During the donation Chawinga said it was part of reaching out to the needy to celebrate the special occasion.

However, the star declined to disclose how much she spent on the donation, but she said each package comprised one little cooking oil, two packets of sugar bathing and laundry soap and salt.

“I decided to reach out needy to share whatever little we have. These people lack a lot of essential things in their lives. I was delighted to see them smiling at what my colleagues and I did,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chawinga’s parent club Wuhan Jiangda have said that their player is not for sale.

The caution follows top-flight clubs English giants Arsenal and French team PSG expressed their interest to sign her.

“My parent club in China wants me to be part of the 2024 Asian Championship squad. I will respect whatever they say,” she said.

Currently, the Malawian is enjoying a rich vein of form and she is currently the top goal scorer with nine goals despite missing two matches due to illness.

