Lilongwe City Council strengthen measures to combat cholera

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) says it has strengthened its measures on hygiene in a quest to combat the spreading of cholera outbreak in Lilongwe city.

This follows the recent closure of Wakawaka market and Central Poultry 2000 Limited in Lilongwe Area 36 by the city council due to hygiene concerns.

In an interview, Mayor for Lilongwe City Councillor, Richard Banda that the spreading of cholera outbreak in Lilongwe city is challenging hence the council’s decision to tighten up its measures on hygiene to mitigate the outbreak.

“The cholera which we have in the city is the big challenge, for this reason we have stepped up with some measures to deal with the challenge.

“So far we have closed some places in the city where hygiene is not there and these places are Wakawaka market as well as Central Poultry 2000 Limited and we have advised the owners of these places that their places will be reopened until we see the changes,” Banda said.

He also said that, as city council they are committed to making sure that individuals and institutions in Lilongwe city are complying with the by-laws which were constituted by the city council to support in improving hygiene in the city.

As part of enforcing the by-laws on hygiene, the city council also recently banned the selling of chips and meat (Kanyenya) in Lilongwe city markets and Lilongwe bus deport.

According to the Mayor, apart from closing up some facilities and banning some businesses on hygiene grounds in Lilongwe city, the city council has also intensified clean up initiatives in the city.

“Our staffs are already on the ground and we have also had some other trucks to collect all garbage within the city and we also hired additional equipment to help us clean up the city,” he said.

In his comment, Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer, Adrian Chikumbe hailed LCC for showing commitment to help in combating cholera outbreak in the country especially in Lilongwe city.

“As the presidential taskforce on cholera is asking stakeholders to take part in the fight against cholera outbreak in the country, it is encouraging to see the city council showing commitment in the fight against the disease,” Chikumbe said.

