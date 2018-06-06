Chess league partners with MRA in VAT compliance drive

Central Region Chess League (CRCL) has partnered with the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in the latter’s drive to enhance Value Added Tax (VAT) compliance by local traders.

The partnership has seen the tax collection body pumping in K2 million into a chess competition dubbed CRCL ‘Lisiti Langa’ Chess Tournament.

According to CRCL chairman Moses Mtumbuka, about 100 chess players from all the country’s three regions have so far registered for the tournament.

The competition is going to cover all levels, starting from the elite level or A Section, B Section, Ladies, Under 16 Boys and Girls as well as Under 12 Boys and Girls.

South African based chess genius Joseph Mwale will also be coming to participate in the two-day chess event, scheduled for Bridgeview Hotel in Lilongwe from Saturday, June 9, 2018 to Sunday, June 10, 2018.

“The Open A-Section will involve the top 20 rated Malawian chess players while those that are outside the top 20 will battle for stakes in the Open B-Section. Ladies and juniors under the ages of 16 and 12 will also have their own categories,” said Mtumbuka.

The CRCL chairman hailed MRA for accepting the partnership proposal, which will see the league championing MRA’s campaign to enhance VAT compliance by encouraging buyers to demand fiscal receipts while at the same time developing the mind game.

“We have never had a tournament covering all sections from Open A and B to Under 12 in the history of Malawi chess and the number of registered players is an all-time record,” said Mtumbuka.

Winners in each category are set to walk away with cash prizes ranging from K200,000 to K10,000.

MRA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma has since encouraged consumers to continue demanding EFD receipts.

“The good thing about this is that everyone who demands an EFD receipt stands a chance to enter and win in the ongoing EFD ‘Lisiti Langa’ Raffle Draw Promotion where over 100 prizes are being given to lucky winners on a weekly basis,” he said.

The promotion started on May 11 and it will run for three months up to July 27 this year

