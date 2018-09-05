Chester dropped as RVG names Malawi final squad for Morocco 

Malawi national football coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named his final 20 man squad for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

Geneugden has dropped five players namely Peter Cholopi, Felix Zulu, Peter Banda, Ryteous Banda, Nenani Juwayo and man of the moment Yamikani Chester and inform goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda.

Some of the players who have made it in Heneugden squad include Yamikani Fodya,Rafiq Namwera,Brighton Munthali and Gabadihno Mhango.

FAM says the team will leave tommorow (Wednesday) from Blantyre and will arrive in Morocco on Thursday.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Charles Swini Brighton Munthali

DEFENDERS

Denis Chembezi Stanley Sanudi Limbikani Oscar Mzava John Lanjesi Yamikani Fodya Gomezgani Chirwa Precious Mavuto Sambani

MIDFIELDERS

Jabulani ali Linje Gerald Keith Phiri Frank Banda John Banda Rafick Namwera Alfred Junior Manyozo

STRIKERS

Richard Mbulu Gabadinho Hellings Mhango Atusaye Nyondo Chiukepo Puli Msowoya Patrick Phiri

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :