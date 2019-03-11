Chester on bench for season opener, debut awaits: Malawi football export to USA

Yamikani Chester’s new club North Carolina FC opened the season with a 4-1 victory over two-time defending USL Cup Champions Louisville City FC.

The team played on Saturday March 11 2019 at their home ground, Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Chester had not trained much the prior week due to a slight thigh strain but impressed enough to be selected on the bench and watched the whole 90 minutes from the dug-out.

North Carolina FC opened the scoring through Marios Lomis in the 34th minute, this was then followed by goals from Tommy McCabe 50th minute, Donovan Ewolo 53rd minute and Robbie Kristo in the 83rd minute. Louisville City got a consolation goal in the 90th minute through Sunny Jane.

Ewolo who got on the scoresheet is also signed to the same sports management agency as Chester, Rainbow Sports Investments.

According to the North Carolina FC website, their head coach, Dave Sarachan said: “It was the first game of a long season. We can’t just rest on this, but obviously it was a terrific start against what I would still consider a great team in Louisville.”

Sarachan is a former US National team coach and has also coached LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire and DC United of the Major League Soccer.

Chester’s management team, James Woods Nkhutabasa told Nyasa Times: “Chester is developing very well, has adapted to the team and its only a matter of time to witness what he can do on the pitch’’.

Asked on the Malawian football export being left on the bench, Woods-Nkhutabasa said: “ Chester had a slight niggle on his thigh that made him sit out a few training sessions but has now recovered, the confidence in the coach to select him on the bench for the opener is testament to the talent the lad has.

“He is now back to full fitness and the rest is up to him on how he can perform and be a force to reckon with on the starting eleven. He was given the jersey number 11 for this season, I am sure we will be seeing that number regularly on the squad as the season progresses’’.

North Carolina FC will travel to Pennsylvania for their first away game of the season against Bethlehem Steel FC on Saturday, March 16.

