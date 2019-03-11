‘It is doable’analyst says on Chilima’s pledges to phase out utility connection

Blantyre-based political commentator and strategist Humphreys Mvula has plan by Vice-President Saulos Chilima to phase out connection fees on water and electricity if the UTM Party which he leads is voted into power in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections is welcome because it will benefit both service providers and customers.

Chilima said the connection fees were a burden to Malawians. He said scrapping off the fees would go a long way towards achieving universal access to water and electricity.

In his comments reported by The Nation newspaper, Mvula said by removing the fees, the companies will attract more customers and make more money from the bills while at the same time enabling more people to have access.

Said Mvula: “That is one of the reform measures that should be taken. It is doable. It is not just about buying votes.”

Chilima chaired the Public Sector Reforms Commission that recommended several reforms aimed at improving service delivery in the public sector.

He dislosed about the plans during political rallies he addressed in Mzimba on Friday and Rumphi on Saturday, saying UTM’s wish to promote universal access to water and electricity when he is voted as President.

Chilima said people should only pay for what they consume, adding connection is not a service people should be paying for.

“It does not make sense that people should fail to have electricity in their homes when the electricity lines are just some metres away from their houses. The connection fee that we charge is preventing people from accessing electricity.

“We promise to phase out the connection fee on both electricity and water so that there is universal access to water and electricity,” said Chilima.

The Vice-President also pledged to review the value added tax (VAT) levied on water, observing that taxing water is as good as killing the nation. He said water is life; hence, people should access it at a reasonable cost.

He said the country should devise better ways of generating income than burdening people with taxes and fees that affect their lives.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :