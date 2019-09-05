Chewa Heritage denounces parallel group Bwalo la Achewa of Chief Lundu as patron

Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) has denounced the establishment of a parallel grouping trading under the banner Bwalo la Achewa Foundation, whose patron is controversial and politically biased Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa in the Southern Region.

Chefo executive members led by its secretary general Richard Mdyetseni at a news conference on Thursday in Lilongwe said the formation of Bwalo la a Chewa Foundation is suspicious and rebellious.

Mdyetseni said they have noted with reservations the approval and impending launch of Bwalo la Achewa foundation on September 7, 2019 in Dowa.

Chewa chiefs led by Senior Chief Chadza said Bwalo la Achewa has no mandate from head of the Chewa tribe Gawa Undi, and urged all chiefs to disassociate themselves from the grouping which he noted is formed to bring divisions in the Chewa tribe.

Stressing that Chefo is the only Malawi Chewa representative group sanctioned by Gawa Undi, the Chefo executive members have since appealed to government to desist from approving or sanctioning groupings which aim at promoting conflict.

Some observers say Lundu, a confessed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sympathizer has sought money to cause confusion in the Chewa tribe after noting that most chewa traditional leaders rally behind the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

But the executive director of the grouping, Reverend Flywell Somanje said the new group will be local while the Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) will continue to operate internationally as it encompasses Chewas from Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

“Bwalo la a Chewa is a national grouping which will be operating at national level. It will be locally registered to be recognised by the Government of Malawi,” he said.

However, Mdyetseni said the new group is being divisive in its action, saying Chewa king Kalonga Gawa Undi recognizes Chefo and its leadership as the legitimate group of Chewas in Malawi.

But Lundu said he is the leader of all Chewas in Malawi because he is the head of the tribe the whole country.

“Kalonga Gawa Undi has no powers in Malawi,” said Lundu.

Apart from its patron Chief Lundu, Bwalo la a Chewa Foundation has in its rank and file group village headman (GVH) Mkanthama from Dowa as chairman of the chief’s council with group village headman Chiwaya from Ntchisi as his vice.

Journalists Wisdom Chimgwede and Jolly Kalelo are director of communication and vice respectively while Gabriel Kamlomo editor of Zodiak Brodcasting Corporation is director of youth.

