Nyamilandu urged to declare his interest on FA Malawi presidency

Incumbent Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has been urged to come out in the open on whether he will seek re-election for a fourth consecutive term at the FA’s elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for December.

While three other candidates namely Karonga United owner Alfeyo Chipanga, current FAM vice president James Mwenda and former first vice president Moses Mkandawire have all openly declared their interest to contest for association’s top seat at Chiwembe, Nyamilandu has kept a tight lid on whether he will seek re-election or not.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe on Wednesday, a grouping calling itself concerned football fans led by former FAM CEO Charles Nyirenda called upon all candidates willing to contest for the FAM presidency or any other Executive position to do so now.

“I urge all of you who want to contest for any position at the forthcoming FAM elections in December to do so by September 9,” said a highly charged Nyirenda who was flanked by local football legend Peterkins Kaira and vocal local football commentator Henry Gome.

According to Nyirenda, all candidates must come out and unveil their manifestos for delegates to have ample time to sample them out.

Asked on why they are instisting on calling upon other candidates to declare their candidature when three candidates have already done so, Nyirenda hinted that he has information that there are other candidates who will come up, though without specifically mentioning Nyamilandu.

“I have been consulted by some equally capable candidates including the incumbent FAM president so am pretty sure more candidates will come out”, said Nyirenda.

And on his part the cool, calm and collected Kaira expressed worry with the ongoing attacks on personalities that is ongoing on various social media platforms ahead of the December polls.

“We are worried that there is an ongoing smear campaign of candidates through social platforms ahead of the FAM elections and this is serious questions as to what kind of an election are we going to have in December,” said Kayira.

About 36 delegates from various football related member Associations are this December set to converge at a venue yet to be announced to elect a man who will occupy plot number one at Chiwembe for the next four years.

