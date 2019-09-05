ConCourt borrows furniture from Malawi parliament, demands back for meet

Malawi Parliament is demanding back its furniture from the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in Lilongwe hearing the landmark presidential election result challenge case.

Court officials said the chairs and some tables were borrowed to accommodate the 20 plus team of lawyers involved in the case, the court support staff and other stakeholders taking part in the case.

Parliament spokesperson Leonard Mengezi has confirmed the National Assembly wants the furniture back.

“As you might be aware, the budget meeting starts on Monday. We will need the chairs for the meeting and when our honourable members will be sitting in clusters,” said Mengezi.

Finance and Economic Planning minister Joseph Mwanamvekha is expected to present the 2019/20 national budget on Monday at 2pm, according to ministry of Finance spokesperson Davis Saddo.

Thereafter, the members of parliament will break into clusters for two weeks to digest the budget before reconvening for debate and subsequent passing of the budget.

