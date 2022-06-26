Chewa Heritage Foundation divided, offspring holds cultural event

Officials from the Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) are conceding that the cultural grouping is now sharply divided.

An offspring of the powerful Foundation on Saturday held a cultural event, Nkumano wa Achewa at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, snubbing the mother Chewa Heritage Foundation which had stopped the event.

The offspring of the Foundation is what used to be the Foundation’s organising committee of Nkumano wa Achewa but the main Committee dissolved it

Chefo Chairperson Stanley Khaila said last Monday that the organising committee has been dissolved as it was operating against procedures.

Chefo Deputy Publicity Secretary Beatrice Bangula said Mkumano wa Achewa will take place on July 09, 2022.

Mkumano wa Achewa organising Secretary Boniface Gauti said they went ahead to hold the event after being given a go ahead by some senior Chewa chiefs, adding that musician Tay Grin real name Limbani Kalirani remains the Mkumano wa Achewa ambassador.

During the event, Senior Chief Sosola called for unity and respect for each other among all Chewa people in Malawi. Sosola said this on Saturday at the ‘rebel’ Mkumano wa a Chewa fundraiser at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe as they prepare for this year’s Kulamba cultural event. Sosola also asked the Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) to change how they operate as they are bringing disunity in the group. Musician Taygrin was present at the event and performed as CHEFO Ambassador. Paramount Chief Lundu also graced the event.

