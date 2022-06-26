Energy Minister Matola pledges to work with Anglican Church in promoting clean energy interventions 

At the ordination of two priests and the Collation of three Canons of the Cathedral of Anglican Church’s Diocese of Upper Shire, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola said the Government recognises and appreciates the role that the Church has played and continues to play in the socio-economic development of the country since 1861 when it arrived as Universities Mission to Central Africa (UMCA).

He said: “As the first church to arrive in Malawi, it set the foundation for missionary and churches work and for that reason it has a solid space in the history of Malawi.

“Throughout, the Anglican Church has continued to work with Government and has always supported the Government of the day in spear-heading the development agenda.”

Matola, a Muslim, was specially invited by Right Bishop Rev. Brighton Malasa, as a true son of Mangochi representing the interests of the district and the nation at large.

The Diocese’s Bishop had earlier said they invited the Minister because they are proud that one of their own from Mangochi was a Cabinet Minister and they wanted to present some of the development innovations and challenges they face.

He told the Minister that they have managed to build a filling station at Malosa but needed to be rolled out by being certified and also asked to be considered for the upgrade of the road to Makanjira — which is in very bad shape.

Bishop Malasa asked if this road could be treated as top priority that before 2025, people should enjoy some conducive economic activity once the road has been upgraded.

“The developments projects that we do here are meant for us to be self-sustaining,” he said. “We shouldn’t always beg for developments but when we do we also need support from the government on some challenges we may face.

Matola responded assuring the Diocese of Upper Shire that on the Malosa Filling Station, he would liaise with Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) “to speed up the inspection of the rehabilitated station for renewal of the operating licence as the station in now more upgraded than it was before”.

“As a Ministry, we would like to thank the Diocese of Upper Shire for partnering with Mount Meru to uplift Malosa so that Malawians from that area could be served better.

“With your proposal for Malindi to have a filling station, my Ministry will do all it can to support your initiative so that it comes into fruition and support the people around and beyond as far as Makanjira.”

The Minister took cognizance and applauded the initiative by the Diocese of Upper Shire to construct an 8 megawatts solar project, whose concept was already submitted to the Ministry of Energy some two years ago, assuring that he would engage with relevant offices to work towards actualisation of the project.

He also said the Government recognizes the Diocese’s contribution towards health, education, environment and other cross cutting issues such as energy, making special mention of St. Michaels Girls Secondary School, Malosa Secondary School, Namalomba Day secondary school and other 12 community Day Secondary Schools.

The Church also has 55 primary schools across the Diocese and “the school for the blind cannot go without mention by this Government”.

“Through these schools, many Malawians have shaped their future into responsible citizens who are participating in various national programmes.

“Hospitals of St. Luke’s in Malosa Zomba and St. Martin’s in Malindi, Mangochi are another contribution of the Diocese in the area of the health — on top of five other health centres serving in the remotest areas.

“Lord Bishop, allow me to thank you for being Patron of Green Anglicans, a missionary grouping in the Anglican that champions for the care of the environment. Through this initiative we have witnessed church’s interventions in afforestation, cleaning the environment as well as promoting Climate smart agriculture.”

Matola thus underscored government’s commitment “in raising the living standards of the people through adherence to strict observance of human rights including freedom of religion, providing an enabling environment for churches to participate meaningfully in the social development initiatives that benefit Malawians and introducing fiscal policies that drives the economy of this country forward”.

“I feel greatly honoured and humbled today to be the guest of honour for this auspicious function of ordination of our two Priests as well as collation into Canons of three well deserving Clergymen, at the special invitation of Right Rev. Brighton Malasa, the Bishop for this Diocese.

“I have learnt with kindness that ordination is a highest Holy Order of Sacrament that sets apart some members of the church into the full dedication of participating into the Great Commission and tendering the ‘Lord’s sheep’ through administration of Holy Sacraments as per orders and commissioning of the Holy see of the Diocese.

“The choice that these two brothers have made and the solemn promise they have taken today is therefore not mean. I thus say congratulations to both of them!

“This function demonstrates their response to the call to serve God and Humanity faithfully and their path to self-actualisation. Our utmost desire that satisfies our soul is to be in good Communion with God, and serving God is the most honourable thing one can do on earth.

“Similarly the collation of one into Canons of the Cathedral is the recognition of the contribution that a serving clergyman has made to this church. It is an honour worth celebrating that these three are today Canons.

“This function of ordination therefore generally informs us that the Diocese is growing and the kingdom of God is expanding.”

